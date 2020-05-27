Join the Department of Psychological Sciences ONLINE in Summer 2 (July 7th - August 7th) for an array of course options! PSY 1300.D20 (CRN: 68124) – General Psychology PSY 2304.D03 (CRN: 72299) – Introduction to Social Psychology PSY 3334.D05 (CRN: 73339) – Introduction to Clinical and Counseling PSY 4305.D65 (CRN: 72078) – Abnormal Psychology PSY 4325.D02 (CRN: 69856) – Drugs, Alcohol, & Behavior Register for your online courses soon! For more information, please contact Dr. Amelia Talley (amelia.talley@ttu.edu). Posted:

5/27/2020



Originator:

Amelia Littlefield



Email:

amelia.talley@ttu.edu



Department:

Psychological Sciences





