Summer Courses ONLINE in Psychology

Join the Department of Psychological Sciences ONLINE in Summer 2  (July 7th - August 7th) for an array of course options!

PSY 1300.D20 (CRN: 68124) – General Psychology

PSY 2304.D03 (CRN: 72299) – Introduction to Social Psychology

PSY 3334.D05 (CRN: 73339) – Introduction to Clinical and Counseling

PSY 4305.D65 (CRN: 72078) – Abnormal Psychology

PSY 4325.D02 (CRN: 69856) – Drugs, Alcohol, & Behavior

Register for your online courses soon!  

For more information, please contact Dr. Amelia Talley (amelia.talley@ttu.edu).
5/27/2020

Amelia Littlefield

amelia.talley@ttu.edu

Psychological Sciences


