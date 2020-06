Are you interested in attending Law School in Fall 2021 or later? Join Assistant Dean of Admissions and Texas Tech Law alum, Danielle Saavedra, via Zoom for a breakdown of the law school application process. Sessions will be hosted Tuesday, June 9 at noon and Tuesday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. We will also be answering your questions during this time.





Please contact admissions.law@ttu.edu for the link or more information.