MailTech will begin to offer limited delivery services to university facilities on Monday June 1, 2020. These services will include the delivery of mail and personal protection equipment (PPE) that has been ordered from the Central Warehouse.

Deliveries will be on a modified schedule (once-a-day deliveries or once-a-week) and where possible deliveries will be consolidated to one location in each facility. Schedules are subject to change to meet the needs of the university. MailTech staff will wear appropriate PPE and limit their time in each building to reduce exposure.

MailTech will continue to offer a time to pick up mail and PPE items at the Central Warehouse from 10am to 12pm for departments that are not currently on campus.

Please contact MailTech at mailtech@ttu.edu to inform them if you will be returning to campus and your return date.