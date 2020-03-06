TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AFISM's June Newsletter is Published
The June edition of AFISM's newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2020/June-2020.pdf

Some of what you will find in this edition includes:

  • Welcome to DMFR
  • June Class Schedule
  • Sharing Job Duties?
  • Account Code Training for Expenditures
  • Report of the Month - HR058 Leave Without Pay With Benefits
Link to AFISM Website:  www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

LInk to AFISM Training Website: apps.afism.ttu.edu/training

Link to AFISM Portal: portal.afism.ttu.edu

 
Posted:
6/3/2020

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Data Mgmt for Financial Resources


