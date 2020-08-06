Interested in the Holocaust, literature and film and still looking for a course that fulfills the multicultural and/or the core requirement? Enroll in GERM 2312: The Holocaust in Literature and Film for Fall 2020! The course is taught in English and covers the events that lead to the Holocaust, the stages of persecution, victim psychology, perpetrator psychology, and the way the Holocaust can and should be remembered. The class will take place online with synchronous as well as asynchronous sessions. There are still some open seats left - sign up today! Posted:

6/8/2020



Originator:

Belinda Kleinhans



Email:

belinda.kleinhans@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





