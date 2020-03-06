What is happening?





Administration and Finance Information Systems Management (AFISM) is beginning the process of transitioning to Data Management for Financial Resources (DMFR). Under this new name our department's mission will be to leverage data for the purposes of gaining insight, improving processes, and increasing efficiency. We will strive to create high-quality reporting tools and data products which directly add value to the Administration & Finance Division and Texas Tech University, with an emphasis on developing Operational, Managerial, and Strategic analytics.





What can you expect?





In the coming weeks you will begin seeing references to 'AFISM' replaced with 'DMFR'; this includes website information, training content, documentation, applications, Cognos reporting products, departmental inboxes, and more. As we approach transition dates, we will be sure to convey these changes in a timely manner via TechAnnounce and other means of communication so you can have the most up-to-date information.





While we will still be receiving and accepting certain project requests, we will also be proactive and engage key stakeholders in projects which seek to address some of the division's more challenging data needs. Additionally, DMFR will continue to support the A&F Division's web presence and various training needs as we did under the AFISM name.





We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead of us and are excited to begin working with our partners in this new paradigm.