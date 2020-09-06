TTU HomeTechAnnounce

EXTERIOR DOORS – SCHEDULE

Beginning Monday, June 1st.  All exterior facilities doors will be unlocked and locked daily, per normal schedule.

 

To request an exemption, please call Operations Division at 742-4OPS.  All requests will be reviewed, and a response will be provided.
6/9/2020

Mara Zell

Mara.Zell@ttu.edu

Ops Div Administration Salary


