Female research participants age 18-25 years old are needed for a study about social media use and dating behaviors. Complete an online survey in exchange for a chance to win one of six $25 Amazon eGift Cards. Email hannah.mayahi@ttu.edu for more information about participating. Link to survey: https://ttupsych.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2t18GXubSxSXwc5 This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

Research