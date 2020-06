What is the Race, Class and Gender Lens?



Course Name: WGS 2305 - Race, Class, and Gender in the Global World

Catalog description: WGS 2305. (3). The study of women’s experiences as influenced by such social statuses and identities as race, class, and global status.

ONLINE CRN 42237 There is not a "special approval" code and the course is open to all students . The enrollment is low and capped at 30 students.



Who can take this class?

WGS 2305 is open to all undergraduate students, minors and non-minors. Fulfills the multicultural credit. WGS offers a student a unique set of skills learned through women’s studies programs: empowerment, self-confidence, critical thinking, building community, and understanding differences and intersections among racism, homophobia, sexism, classism, ableism, anti-Semitism and other types of oppression.



CONTACT: , Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742.4335

