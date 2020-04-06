TOSM Staff will be performing maintenance on the banapps.texastech.edu server between the hours of 6:00PM and midnight CDT on the evening of Saturday, June 6th. No downtime is expected. A full list of applications that could potentially be affected by the maintenance is below. If any issues arise with these applications during the window, please feel free to report them so they can be addressed immediately.
approvals.texastech.edu
awcr.texastech.edu
bannercomments.texastech.edu
budgetrevision.texastech.edu
coursefees.texastech.edu
gateway.texastech.edu
holds.texastech.edu
newfund.texastech.edu
sbsbooksloans.ttu.edu
sbsloans.texastech.edu
sectionbuild.texastech.edu
sectionfees.texastech.edu
team.texastech.edu
techbid.ttu.edu
Techbuy.ttu.edu
Woahold.texastech.edu
www.techrisview.texastech.edu