approvals.texastech.edu

awcr.texastech.edu

bannercomments.texastech.edu

budgetrevision.texastech.edu

coursefees.texastech.edu

gateway.texastech.edu

holds.texastech.edu

newfund.texastech.edu

sbsbooksloans.ttu.edu

sbsloans.texastech.edu

sectionbuild.texastech.edu

sectionfees.texastech.edu

team.texastech.edu

techbid.ttu.edu

Techbuy.ttu.edu

Woahold.texastech.edu

www.techrisview.texastech.edu

TOSM Staff will be performing maintenance on the banapps.texastech.edu server between the hours of 6:00PM and midnight CDT on the evening of Saturday, June 6th. No downtime is expected. A full list of applications that could potentially be affected by the maintenance is below. If any issues arise with these applications during the window, please feel free to report them so they can be addressed immediately. Posted:

6/4/2020



Originator:

Dustin Jordan



Email:

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





