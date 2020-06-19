|
Texas Tech Rec Sports would like to recognize David Jones for outstanding work this past 13 years and hope for many more. David is a Lead Specialist in our Maintenance division and is always willing to help out where needed. His expertise with our various pieces of equipment and his commitment to our Aquatics area was evident when he earned his Certified Pool Operators Certificate. Thank you David Jones for your dedication to the department. Congrats to 13 years!
|Posted:
6/19/2020
Originator:
Jared McCauley
Email:
JARED.MCCAULEY@ttu.edu
Department:
Recreational Sports
