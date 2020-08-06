In an effort to comply with the Center for Disease Control Guidelines for COVID-19 and to minimize potential exposure, the Procurement Services Office requests that you use our drop box for items that cannot be delivered via campus mail. The drop box is located on the first floor of the TTU Plaza near the FedEx and UPS bins. The drop box is secured and checked multiple times throughout the day. You may email procurement@ttu.edu when you place something in the drop box.



In the event your item does not fit in the drop box or you do not feel comfortable leaving your item in the drop box unattended, please email/call in advance and we can make other arrangements.

Should you have any questions regarding this information or need additional assistance, please do not hesitate to contact the following mailboxes for assistance. You may also call 806-742-3844.



• Vendor Services – vendor.services@ttu.edu

• Techbuy Support- Techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu

• Travel Services – travelservices@ttu.edu

• Payment Card Services – purchasing.pcard@ttu.edu

• Strategic Acquisition– purchasing@ttu.edu

• Payment Strategies– payment.services@ttu.edu

• H.U.B.– techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu

• Contract Administration– contracting@ttu.edu

• Fleet Management Card– paige.mahaffey@ttu.edu

• Insurance Certificates– procurement.insurancecerts@ttu.edu

• Procurement Services– procurement@ttu.edu



Thank you!