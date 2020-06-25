This Summer Learning Series, sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate, partners with Ashley Penner of the TTU Career Center to present Who Are You? This workshop will help attendees develop self-awareness through the Myers Briggs Type Indicator, MBTI, personality assessment and explore ways to use that type to enhance communication. Please complete the assessment PRIOR to the class. Follow this link to complete your free assessment. https://www.16personalities.com/

Join us Thursday, July 9th from 1:15pm-2:30pm via Zoom!

To register, please email maclay.buie@ttu.edu or enroll via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx

The Zoom meeting link will be sent out the week of the training to all who have registered.