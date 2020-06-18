TTU HomeTechAnnounce

STEM MBA Virtual Information Session June 18th at 6 pm!
Do you envision yourself in a future management role or owning your own business one day? 

If so, our one-year, STEM MBA can give you the competitive advantage you need as you enter the workplace. Attend our virtual information session on June 18th at 6 pm to learn how our STEM MBA, designed specifically for students with a science, technology, engineering, or math degree, complements your technical background with business savvy. 

Click on the link to RSVP: https://rr0cer0rcba0ttu.wufoo.com/forms/w1eek7rb1jdc2dy/

Join us to discover:
  • Why you should apply
  • Overview and program structure
  • Application requirements
6/15/2020

Melissa Martin

Melissa.Martin@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 6/18/2020

https://rr0cer0rcba0ttu.wufoo.com/forms/w1eek7rb1jdc2dy/

