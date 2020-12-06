A minor in Human Resources Development (HRDV) is open to any degree-seeking TTU student. The minor gives student real world skills for a career that is in high demand. The job outlook for human resource managers is very strong as an increasing number of companies recognize a need for skilled professionals to manage their most important asset – their people. The demand for human resource managers is predicted to grow faster than the average and managers in HR fields earn an average six figure salary a year one.





With the advent of virtual workforces, with more people working remotely, there is a higher need for human resource professionals to keep employees connected and engaged. HRDV courses are designed to help students understand and address issues confronting both individuals and organizations in the 21st century workforce. Coursework focus on such varied workplace topics such as human relations and communication, training and development, staffing skills and strategies, and leadership within the workplace. While this background is ideal for anyone pursuing a career in human resources, the skills you will acquire through this program are valuable in many professional fields.





NO PREREQUISITES REQUIRED.





SEVERAL COURSES AVAILABLE SUMMER 2 starting July 7th, 2020.





If you'd like more information, please contact University Studies at (806) 742-7100 or universitystudies@ttu.edu.