On Saturday, June 13th, TOSM staff will be installing the approved list of Banner patches and upgrades into production beginning at 8:30 a.m. CDT. For the first 4 hours of the maintenance window, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications (including Raiderlink) will be unavailable while core updates are applied. After the initial 4 hours, individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded.





We anticipate all maintenance to be complete by 5:00 p.m. CST.





If you encounter issues with Raiderlink outside this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.