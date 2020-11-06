TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Production Banner Upgrades - Saturday, 6/13 @ 8:30am CDT (RAIDERLINK IMPACTED)
On Saturday, June 13th, TOSM staff will be installing the approved list of Banner patches and upgrades into production beginning at 8:30 a.m. CDT. For the first 4 hours of the maintenance window, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications (including Raiderlink) will be unavailable while core updates are applied. After the initial 4 hours, individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded. 

We anticipate all maintenance to be complete by 5:00 p.m. CST.

If you encounter issues with Raiderlink outside this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. 
6/11/2020

Dustin Jordan

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt


