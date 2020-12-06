ERS has released the official dates for Summer Enrollment, June 29, 2020 – July 18, 2020. Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University System employees will be able to make changes to their benefit elections during this time without a qualifying life event. All changes made will be effective September 1, 2020.





In place of the in-person Summer Enrollment Fair, ERS is hosting Summer Enrollment presentations and Benefits Q&A sessions via Webinars. You can register for these and other online information sessions at https://ers.texas.gov/Event-Calendars







