UPCOMING WEBINAR:



Shrinking Silos and Connecting Campus

Outreach and Engagement

Featured through InfoReady Corporation



Thursday, June 18, 2020

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Join Dr. Birgit Green and Katie Howell Evans from Texas Tech University Outreach and Engagement as they discuss their efforts in connecting campus stakeholders across the university and engaging local and regional communities through one central online hub, Engage at Tech Central.



Some of their initiatives include:

Promoting faculty, staff, and student outreach and engagement with communities

Highlighting continuing education and lifelong learning opportunities

Heightening awareness of arts and cultural programming available to the public

Increasing community access to Texas Tech's K-12 programs and camps

By creating a central hub, University Outreach and Engagement is building a larger community to move these initiatives forward. Please join us to learn more.

Register for Webinar



PRESENTERS



Dr. Birgit Green

Assistant Vice Provost,

University Outreach and Engagement,

Texas Tech University



Katie Howell Evans

Section Coordinator,

University Outreach and Engagement,

Texas Tech University

WHAT IS ENGAGE AT TECH CENTRAL?

University Outreach and Engagement has launched Engage at Tech Central, an online engagement hub that provides a birds-eye view of Texas Tech's community outreach and engagement programs, activities, and events. The site serves as a central web portal and resource for community members seeking, for instance, information about K-12, continuing education, lifelong learning, or arts and cultural programs available to the general public through Texas Tech.



Texas Tech faculty, staff, and students can use Engage at Tech Central to discover academic outreach and engaged scholarship opportunities that allow them to apply their academic knowledge or expertise in teaching, research, or creative activity to "real-world" community needs or societal issues, become involved in mutually beneficial community partnerships, and develop multi-disciplinary collaborations with peers and colleagues across the university.



STRUCTURE AND CONTENTS

Engage at Tech Central displays contents in the form of “tiles" that link directly to an existing Texas Tech program or department website. Tiles are organized into “store fronts” that include the following categories:

Trending NOW - current outreach and engagement news and events

Texas Tech faculty and staff outreach and engagement

Texas Tech student research, engagement, and outreach

K-12 programs and camps

STEM-related programming and research

Academic enrichment and lifelong learning

Conferences and events

Exhibits and collections

Theatre, art, and music

Resources for TTU faculty, staff, and the community

A GROWING PLATFORM

This platform will continue to grow and serve as a valuable resource that connects our university and community. Its purpose is to spread awareness of events and resources as well as to inspire and foster university partnerships, faculty-led research projects, and applied, high impact learning experiences for students through academic engagement. We hope that you will find value in this innovative central engagement hub.



As Engage at Tech Central is in a stage of growth and development, we welcome your feedback! If you would like to become involved and provide your outreach and engagement content for Engage at Tech Central, please contact Katie Howell Evans at katie.howell@ttu.edu or universityoutreachandengagement@ttu.edu.



Click below to Engage at Tech Central and see for yourself!

Engage at Tech Central



University Outreach and Engagement strengthens Texas Tech's ability to

achieve excellence in Outreach and Engaged Scholarship by serving as a

Catalyst, Collaborator, and Connector.



Visit Our Website!



Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn



CONTACT US:

University Outreach and Engagement, Texas Tech University

Development Building | 2533 15th Street

Box 41047 | Lubbock, Texas 79409

universityoutreachandengagement@ttu.edu | 806.742.2392