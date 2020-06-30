Hello!

With the changes that our department and institution are facing with COVID19 changes during Move-In weekend, we will no longer be able to offer the opportunity for faculty and staff to volunteer at University Student Housing’s Move-In weekend. Because we know the relationships students cultivate with faculty and staff are so important, we want to still be able to provide a way to connect and welcome our residents to campus and Fall 2020.

This year, myself and our Marketing team will be collecting 15-20 second clips from campus partners like you, to create a video that welcomes students to campus and the new academic year. Feel free to do it individually, or as a department. If it works best to record it as a Zoom message (think Brady Bunch style) that’s fine!

If you are interested in this opportunity, we will need your video clip by Friday, July 3rd. Please upload your video directly to a OneDrive folder here. If you have any issues uploading your video, please feel free to send it to me directly via email at katie.ericson@ttu.edu.

We will need you to do the following:

Limit your message to 26 seconds max. Allow your video to start for 3 seconds before beginning your message, and wait 3 seconds at the end to end your video to make sure we are able to edit it appropriately 20 seconds of message, max

Feel free to record it on your phone! No fancy camera needed

Please film horizontally, in order for us to compile them appropriately

End your video clip with “Welcome to the Red Raider Family!”

Have fun with this! We want this to be something that excites our new and returning students and starts the year off on a positive note

Thank you! We look forward to welcoming students back to campus, and appreciate your time in being a part of welcoming our students to the Red Raider family!