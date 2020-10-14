TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Top Techsan Luncheon - date change to Oct 14

The Texas Tech Alumni Association proudly announces these Red Raiders as the 2020 Top Techsans.

Monica Hicks, Assistant to the Dean in the College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s Office

Lori Lightfoot, Lead Administrator, Undergraduate Research for the Texas Tech University Honors College

Brenda L. Martinez, Sr. Associate Registrar in the Office of the Registrar

Dominique Massey, Marketing Coordinator & Lead Counselor for the Texas Tech University Career Center

Reagan Ribordy, Director for International Programs in the Office of International Affairs

The 2020 Top Techsan Luncheon will be held on Wednesday October 14. Information on ticket and table reservations will be available closer to the event. For questions, email Director of Special Events Britta Tye at britta.tye@ttu.edu.

 
Posted:
6/23/2020

Originator:
Britta Tye

Email:
britta.tye@ttu.edu

Department:
Alumni Association

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/14/2020

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center


Categories