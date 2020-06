The UWC Summer Writing Groups will meet online using zoom. The meeting times are either Monday afternoons from 2:15 to 3:30 pm or Wednesday evenings from 6:15 to 7:30 pm.





If you are interested in participating, please follow this LINK to register.





Deadline to register is Tuesday, June 24th. Each writing group will be capped at 15 students. Please sign up as soon as possible. Upon completion of the writing group, you will receive an Undergraduate Writing Fellow certificate.