I am writing with a request on behalf of the students in my summer ENGL 5374 Technical Editing course. Several students are in need of clients to work with on their major assignments through the next seven weeks or so.

First, students have been assigned to help clients with:

· Resumes/Cover letters for specific job (i.e., directed to a specific job ad)

· Graduate school application materials (esp. Personal Statements)

Second, students have been assigned to work on a project specifically with a multilingual writer, i.e., an author whose heritage language the editor does not share. For our purposes this typically means authors with heritage languages other than English. For this project students can help multilingual writers with:

· Seminar papers

· Article drafts

· Essays

· Research reports

· [Other documents requiring significant comprehensive editing]

If someone you know is (or even you yourself are) a multilingual author with a heritage language other than English who could use editing assistance, let us know.

Third, students need to work with clients on a significant final editing project. This must involve comprehensive editing on 15-20pp worth of writing. This can be part of larger project (e.g., chapter for book). If you or someone you know needs help with:

· a book chapter,

· an article revision,

· grant proposal, etc.





please don’t hesitate to contact Dr. Beau Pihlaja (beau.pihlaja@ttu.edu) and I will do my best to connect clients with the 5374 student editors.