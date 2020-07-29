TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Antonio Rivera is offering virtual and phone appointments through the end of September.  He can help you determine the possible retirement age and protect your future retirement income from all sources, including Social Security.  He will provide suggestions for your retirement, including savings rate, withdrawal strategy and investment.  Please visit, https:///virtual_meeting_with_antonio.empowermytime.com/ to set-up a time.
7/29/2020

LaDonna Johnson

ladonna.johnson@ttu.edu

Human Resources


