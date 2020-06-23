Women's & Gender Studies is proud to announce that WGS 2305 is back on the schedule of courses for Summer II.

Course Name: WGS 2305 - Race, Class, and Gender in the Global World

Catalog description: WGS 2305. (3). The study of women’s experiences as influenced by such social statuses and identities as race, class, and global status.

ONLINE CRN 73571

There is not a "special approval" code and the course is open to all students. The enrollment is low and capped at 30 students.

Who can take this class?

WGS 2305 is open to all undergraduate students, minors and non-minors. Fulfills the multicultural credit.

WGS offers a student a unique set of skills learned through women’s studies programs: empowerment, self-confidence, critical thinking, building community, and understanding differences and intersections among racism, homophobia, sexism, classism, ableism, anti-Semitism and other types of oppression.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742.4335