What is the Race, Class and Gender Lens?

Women's & Gender Studies is proud to announce that WGS 2305 is back on the schedule of courses for Summer II.

  • Course Name: WGS 2305 - Race, Class, and Gender in the Global World
  • Catalog description: WGS 2305. (3). The study of women’s experiences as influenced by such social statuses and identities as race, class, and global status.
  • ONLINE CRN 73571

There is not a "special approval" code and the course is open to all students. The enrollment is low and capped at 30 students.

Who can take this class?

  • WGS 2305 is open to all undergraduate students, minors and non-minors. Fulfills the multicultural credit.

WGS offers a student a unique set of skills learned through women’s studies programs: empowerment, self-confidence, critical thinking, building community, and understanding differences and intersections among racism, homophobia, sexism, classism, ableism, anti-Semitism and other types of oppression.

 CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742.4335

6/23/2020

Gloria Virginia Flores

glorflor@ttu.edu

