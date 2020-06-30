We can help you achieve the LPC/Humanities CORE Credit

Women's & Gender Studies offers courses to all students across campus. Specifically, we offer WGS 2300 to all students to fulfill the LPC/Humanities CORE credit. For days/times offered, go to Raiderlink to search the WS prefix courses for the CRN's. WGS 2300 Course Description: Basic survey of concepts and theories related to the study of women and to the analysis of gender roles. Whether students are choosing to go into fields of study such as Business Administration, Medicine, Law or Public Relations, courses in women’s and gender studies provide critical professional development. Having experience in women's and gender studies will give you the following skills to help in a number of possible careers. To teach about women and men in non-sexist ways is one of the biggest challenges faced by teachers and professors at all levels of education.

To understand public policy questions which revolve around assumptions about what women and men do, assumptions that are rapidly changing as men and women push for equality at home and at work.

To write about women’s issues – from analysis of the gender gap in wages to media images of women– requires a thorough grounding in women’s history, experience, and modes of expression.

Understanding that market research and advertising may be based on sexist interpretations that are “bad for business” is useful in product development.

Knowing that product design may reflect views of gender behavior no longer appropriate to vast segments of the market is essential for good business.

Being a good manager involves understanding worker stress to be a major factor in productivity, a stress often based in work-family arrangements.

Realizing that many facets of international business rely on women as industrial workers and as agricultural laborers, especially in the global south is crucial for future policy development. If you have questions concerning the course, feel free to contact Tricia Earl, Program Manager / Academic Advisor, T (806) 742-4335 or visit our web site at www.wgs.ttu.edu

Posted:

6/30/2020



Originator:

Gloria Virginia Flores



Email:

glorflor@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





