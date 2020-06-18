The TTU IT Division invites you to attend Summer 2020 Online ShortCourses. These courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members.

All ShortCourses will be held via Microsoft Teams. ShortCourses include Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Mediasite, SharePoint, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Web Analytics, SAS, SPSS, OneNote, Excel, PowerPoint, and more . . .

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact us at ITEducation@ttu.edu .

For additional ShortCourse information and registration, please visit www.itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses.

We look forward to a successful semester!