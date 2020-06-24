The Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement recognizes that systemic racism, homophobia, and transphobia disproportionately impact LGBTQIA students of color – and particularly Black LGBTQIA students. On Wednesday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m., we will host our first virtual Queer/Trans Students of Color (QTSOC) Affinity Space to provide an opportunity for our LGBTQIA students of color to come together to process the events of the past few weeks.

Affinity spaces are opportunities for students to come together around a shared identity and/or interest they hold. Efforts such as this aim to provide an affirming and brave space for students to share their emotions and experiences while reflecting on practices of healing and resiliency -- both of which provide the energy to continue acting for change and justice.

We ask that individuals only participate in this affinity space if they self-identify as both BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, person of color) and as LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual). This space will be facilitated by Jaylin Goodloe (she/her)and Stephen Chao (they/them/he/him) from the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement.Both Jaylin, a Black woman and ally to the LGBTQIA community training to become a mental health therapist, and Stephen, an Asian-American genderqueer person working in student affairsand diversity and inclusion, hold experience in guiding folks through practicing mindfulness and positive affirmation within systems of power.

Please register on Zoom to receive the link to the virtual event. If you have any questions, please email Stephen at stchao@ttu.edu.

#BlackLivesMatter #BlackTransLivesMatter Posted:

