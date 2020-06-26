NRM 1300 Environmental Science as a Social Pursuit is a lecture-only class and will be delivered as an online course during Fall 2020. NRM 1300 fulfills core Multicultural Requirements, and Social and Behavioral Sciences for all Red Raider students. There are no prerequisites. NRM 1300 provides a broad introduction to many natural resource and environmental issues, from local to global scales; with an emphasis on the understanding the impact of culture and science on how we view and work towards conserving natural resources.