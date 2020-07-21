The Texas Tech Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the Brent Ross Fearless Champion Award! The award recognizes a Texas Tech student who exhibits what it means to “strive for honor” through living life to the fullest and through their love of Texas Tech. It will be presented at A Matador Evening, the Texas Tech Alumni Association’s homecoming awards dinner. The student who receives this award will receive a $1000 scholarship given by Texas Tech Credit Union and the Texas Tech Alumni Association in memory of Brent Ross. The nominated student must be enrolled and attending TTU in Spring 2021, since that is when the scholarship will be applied to tuition.

We are seeking nominations from Texas Tech faculty or staff members. The nomination form and timeline for the award can be found here. Nominations will be accepted through July 24, 2020. Please inform your nominee that you have nominated them for this award. Nominees will receive their own email and must complete an application to be considered for the award. The 2020 honoree will be announced in mid-August and will recognized at A Matador Evening on Friday, October 2, 2020.

The award was named in memory of Brent Ross who served as the Associate Vice President of Marketing at Texas Tech Alumni Association. Brent also served as a member of the Supervisory Committee of Texas Tech Credit Union. Brent epitomized each of characteristics that this award was founded on, and his memory will live on through the annual presentation of the award to a deserving TTU student.Thank you for your support of TTU students and your help in honoring the memory of a great husband, father, friend, associate, and Red Raider!

If you have any questions, please email Britta Tye, Alumni Association Special Events Director, britta.tye@ttu.edu.