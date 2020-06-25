Have a quick question for a tutor? Stuck on a paragraph; not sure what to say next? Have a question about semicolons or apostrophes? Each week, Monday through Thursday, the University Writing Center will have a tutor on standby from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Zoom to answer your questions. Just log in by clicking on the Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/98056142662?pwd=cmMrY21oblVORGwxb2QzdmYxM2V3dz09 Posted:

6/25/2020



Originator:

Dustin Florence



Email:

Dustin.Florence@ttu.edu



Department:

Writing Centers of TTU





Categories

Academic

