The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with eLearning, the TLPDC, and Blackboard Managed Hosting, will update the TTU Blackboard Learn Service to a newer, more secure version, starting Sunday, July 5 at 5:30 AM and lasting no more than 7 hours. During this timeframe, all TTU Blackboard Learn services will be unavailable. While this update includes security and bug fixes, the navigation, functionality, and user experience will not change. Blackboard Support services will not be impacted.

We have collaborated with colleges and areas to select the best possible time for this maintenance, resulting in the least amount of impact to instruction and semester preparation. Should you experience any issues outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.