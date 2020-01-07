The Texas Tech University Department of Military Science, Army ROTC is offering multiple scholarships for interested and qualified students. 1. Campus Based Scholarship- 2-4 year scholarship available, book allowance and monthly stipend included 2. 3 year Advanced Designee Scholarship- 3 year scholarship available, book allowance and monthly stipend included 3. Minuteman Scholarship- National Guard/Army Reserve 3-4 year scholarship available, book allowance and monthly stipend included 4. GRFD Scholarship- 2&3 year scholarship available, book allowance and monthly stipend included 5. Graduate School Scholarship- 2 year scholarship, book allowance and monthly stipend included 6. Health Professions Scholarship Program- 100% of cost and expenses paid, approx. $2,600 monthly stipend and a 20K signing bonus for qualified health profession programs 7. Summer Internship programs available for interested students

Contact Mr. George Hampton the Recruiting Operations Officer for additional information at 806-834-5018.

