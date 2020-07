IRS Notice 2020-29 allows for the following changes for FSAs: FSA participants can make changes to their FSA elections without a qualifying life event (QLE) including decreasing and ending enrollment through August 31, 2020. Participants should contact ERS if they want to change or end their FSA.

Health care, limited-purpose and/or dependent care FSA participants can use their Plan Year 2020 (September 1, 2019 – August 31, 2020) funds to pay for eligible expenses through December 31, 2020.

