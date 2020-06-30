|
Environmental Health & Safety has created a COVID-19 Awareness Training and other safety training videos to help education on topics related to disinfection, hand hygiene and mask use.
- You can watch the video and then submit the Exam if you need a completion certificate that you watched the training.
- Please note the exam process is not automated and will be graded in the order received.
- Hand Washing
- Glove Removal
- Face mask use and care
- Proper Disinfection
Please send any questions or requests for other useful videos to safety@ttu.edu
