Earn up to $10 for simple online questionnaires

We are seeking college students to participate in a study, which seeks to understand polysubstance use such as alcohol, tobacco or cannabis.

You will be invited to complete online questionnaires because of COVID-19. The study is expected to take no more than 60 min. Your participation is voluntary, and your responses are completely confidential.

 

 

Please contact to Qiuxia at qiuxia.wu@ttu.edu or Winson at winson.yang@ttu.edu to participate while slots are still available.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University
Posted:
6/30/2020

Originator:
Qiuxia Wu

Email:
Qiuxia.Wu@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


