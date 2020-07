Job duties include basic customer service skills such as answering phones, greeting visitors, giving quick tours of facilities and assisting SOA staff, faculty, and students with various needs. Preferred job experience includes prior work experience in an office setting, experience in Microsoft Word/Excel, Adobe, and Photoshop. An interest in art is also desirable.

