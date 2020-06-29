Hello, folks!

My name is Dr, Nick Bowman, and I am an interactive media and technology researcher in the College of Media and Communication at Texas Tech University. As part of our #ixlab’s research, we’re conducting an online survey on virtual reality experiences.

Anyone here is eligible to take the study, and we're doing a few raffles for prizes: two $50 Amazon.com cards and six $10 cards. We expect that the survey takes about 15 minutes to complete, and we won't be asking you any identifying information (for the Amazon.com drawings, those data are kept in a separate database not linked to the core project).

Complete survey details, as well as the survey itself, are available online at: https://ttucomc.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_88oQzH3dGKmUJ9z

I’m also happy to answer any questions of course, and we’ll plan to share our project results once those are available (likely late Summer/early Fall 2020). Thanks in advance for considering our invitation, and feel free to reach out to me directly (nick.bowman@ttu.edu) if you have any questions about the research.