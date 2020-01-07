Hospitality Services’ dining locations will serve posted hours through Friday, July 3rd and then will close for Summer I. Dining options will reopen on Tuesday, July 7th for Summer II. Thank you for sharing this information with campus.

Chick-fil-A® in the SUB*



MONDAY - FRIDAY:

8 am to 3 pm

All orders will be placed via the Grub Hub App



Sam's Place West at Wiggins*



MONDAY - FRIDAY:

9 am to 10 am

11 am to 1 pm

4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

All orders will be placed via the Grub Hub App

ALL OTHER HOSPITALITY SERVICES LOCATIONS **CLOSED**

ALL HOURS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

*Hours will be adjusted according to business.

To continue to reduce the spread of germs, all food orders from Hospitality Services dining locations must be placed through the Grub Hub app for PICK UP only. Please download the Grub Hub app at grubhub.com/campus from Google Play or the App Store. Available dining locations will be shared under the quick links of hospitality.ttu.edu and please follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @EatAtTexasTech for more information. Dining locations availability subject to change.