On 7/21/2020 and 7/22/2020, from 8:00 am – midnight CDT, representatives from AT&T will be at various locations on campus to upgrade the cellular network. You may experience a slight degradation of service during these periods, but 911 service will not be affected. If you have any questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

7/16/2020



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





