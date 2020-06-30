Blackboard notified TTU that engineers will perform maintenance on the Blackboard Ally service on Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 2:00 AM to 8:00 AM CDT. Blackboard Ally integrates with Blackboard Learn and gauges the accessibility of the content within each course. During this maintenance period, Blackboard Ally will be unavailable; note that Blackboard Learn and other services will not be impacted. During this 6-hour maintenance window, content uploaded into Blackboard Learn will be queued and processed automatically upon return of the Ally service. Please note Blackboard will make all efforts to limit service disruption to the defined maintenance window.

Should you experience any issues with Blackboard Ally outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.