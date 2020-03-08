Sports Management Majors...

Are you looking for engaging, fun, and meaningful on-campus work? The TECHniques Center is interviewing NOW for our Fall 2020 tutor positions and we want you to apply!







ABOUT OUR POSITIONS:



*Pay begins at $10.00 / hour for undergraduate tutors and $11.00 / hour for graduate tutors.





*We offer LOTS of paid training.



*Work hours are flexible.



*No late night or weekend work hours.



*We pride ourselves in fostering a supportive and positive work environment.



*All tutors are eligible to earn a tutor certification through the College Reading and Learning Association (a great resume item).







We are looking for tutors…



*Who have a strong understanding of course material



*Who have a positive attitude, energy, and the desire to help others



*Who have strong organizational and time managements skills



*Who have earned at least 40 credit hours and have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA (transfer hours may count).