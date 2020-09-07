Rec Sports would like to congratulate Scott Layher on 13 great years at Texas Tech. As Marketing platforms have shifted from print to social media Scott has stayed on top of national trends and is the communication guru of Rec Sports. As we head into this next decade and COVID-19 online and social media communication and IT will play a large roll in the success of Rec Sports. We are so glad that Scott is steering our ship and we look forward to many more years with him at the helm.