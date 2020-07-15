TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Rec Sports Work Anniversary!
Rec Sports would like to congratulate Johanna Valencia, Assistant Director of Fitness/Wellness, on being at Rec Sports for 8 years.  Johanna enthusiasm and drive are some of what makes Johanna a great employee.  Her commitment to Rec Sports, Fitness/Wellness and Tech Students is evident if you have spent anytime with her.  It has been a joy and pleasure watching Johanna grow into the Rec Sports professional we see today and look forward to many more years.  Congrats Johanna!
7/15/2020

Jared McCauley

JARED.MCCAULEY@ttu.edu

Recreational Sports


