Rec Sports would like to congratulate Johanna Valencia, Assistant Director of Fitness/Wellness, on being at Rec Sports for 8 years. Johanna enthusiasm and drive are some of what makes Johanna a great employee. Her commitment to Rec Sports, Fitness/Wellness and Tech Students is evident if you have spent anytime with her. It has been a joy and pleasure watching Johanna grow into the Rec Sports professional we see today and look forward to many more years. Congrats Johanna!