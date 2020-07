Travel to Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Guatemala through film! Register to spend your semester learning about Latin America through movies that feature Black, Indigenous, and LGBTQ voices.

Introduction to World Cinema: Latin American Cinema

Online, synchronous Taught in English, Fulfills Language, Philosophy, and Culture, and Multicultural Requirements. Contact Britta.Anderson@ttu.edu CMLL2306-001 Posted:

6/30/2020



Originator:

Britta Anderson



Email:

Britta.Anderson@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL





Categories

Academic