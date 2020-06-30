Rec Sports would like to congratulate Kevin Hoffman, Program Manager - Outdoor Pursuits, on 7 years at TTU! Kevin's commitment to the core values of Rec Sports and Outdoor Pursuits has served him and TTU well over these years. His growth and leadership are on display with each new participant or student employee that either climbs or explores the great southwest. It's been a pleasure working with Kevin over this time and his future is bright. Congrats Kevin!