If you don’t have a business background but would like to learn the basics, the Rawls is now offering a three-hour graduate course to introduce you to the Essentials of Business with BA5301. Learn from a professor with over 30 years of experience in business consulting and entrepreneurship!

Contact Chathry.Keaton@ttu.edu to register for BA5301 today!

Posted:

7/8/2020



Originator:

Melissa Martin



Email:

Melissa.Martin@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





