We are offering multiple online sections of our very popular WGS 2300 "Intro to Women's & Gender Studies" course for Summer II. As you know, this course helps fulfill the LPC core credit.
Please let your students know that they have a choice to learn from our popular instructor, Dr. Katy Ballard. Specific sections are available in Raiderlink.
- Summer II - WGS 2300.D04 CRN 73038
- Summer II - WGS 2300.D05 CRN 73067
If you are wondering why you should take WGS 2300, here are a few:
- Future Career - The program emphasizes critical thinking across disciplines, which is vital to success in any career you choose.
- Personal Life - Many WGS students report that their courses have had a profound impact on their lives by providing them with a means of understanding their experiences as people in society.
- Building Communities - WGS students often use their skills to benefit their local communities, homes and societies
CONTACT: Tricia Earl, program manager/academic advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, www.wgs.ttu.edu