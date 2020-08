TTU K-12 is a self-paced program, state-approved and fully online, featuring asynchronous enrollment, and all the options needed to help students in the new school year and beyond, online, anytime from anywhere. Earn an official high school diploma by enrolling full-time, or take individual courses to supplement traditional schooling. Find out more or start the enrollment process. Posted:

7/29/2020



Leslie Cranford



Leslie.Cranford@ttu.edu



eLearning Marketing





Academic

Departmental