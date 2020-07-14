This course examines women’s biology from an anthropological perspective including evolutionary approaches and cross-cultural studies. Topics will include the physiological and social aspects of women’s development from birth through puberty, and the reproductive processes including pregnancy, birth and lactation, to menopause and aging. The course will examine the role of reproductive technologies (e.g. surrogacy) on women's health and critically evaluate ongoing debates that affect all women in contemporary societies. Contact Dr. Esther Lee (esther.lee@ttu.edu) for further information!