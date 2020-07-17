Good Morning,



As the Texas Tech campus is reopening, departments are requested to have shipments of goods and equipment ordered through TechBuy or purchased with a Pcard sent directly to your facility/office. Please note that someone will need to be at your facility to receive these shipments. If your building is not currently open, you may continue to have shipments sent to Central Receiving.



TTU Central Warehouse should be used for chemical and hazardous shipments, large shipments that cannot be accommodated at your facility, or other special requests.



The residential shipment policy will remain in effect until August 31, 2020. We will continue to evaluate the need for a residential policy into the fall semester. Residential shipments will be limited to office supplies, technology equipment, books and materials needed for those who are teaching online classes from home, and other items approved by Procurement Services. Delivery to residential addresses is not permitted to store items for large volume shipments of technology or office supplies or hazardous shipments.



